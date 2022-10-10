I work as a prostitute to survive- 22-year-old mother of two reveals

Tabloid News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Bernice Pokua was born in Kokomba (a prevalent ghetto) here in Accra. Both parents lived in the ghetto until her mother met her untimely death. Her father, however, is in prison.



In a chat on Ghetto Life Story with DJ Nyaami, Bernice revealed that her father was imprisoned for robbery while she was young. Bernice noted that she could not complete Junior High School due to financial constraints.



Speaking on the ‘hustle’ in Kokomba, Pokua disclosed that “it is not easy, but we have no choice. I came here as a 14-year-old with no place to stay. I met a guy and eventually got pregnant.



I wanted to abort, but he insisted that I was too young. My mom had a kiosk here, but it was demolished. I had the second born with another man, and they both live with my stepfather.”



Moreover, the 22-year-old stated that she works as a prostitute to survive. She has been in the trade for three years.



“If you don’t make money before dawn breaks, you will go hungry, and you can’t ask someone for a pass either. I also do two fingers (pickpocketing). I use two fingers to swipe their wallet and money,” she disclosed.



Bernice acknowledged that her current situation is wrong, but she has no one to turn to. The mother of two mentioned that she regrets her life’s choices. Pokua advised her age mates to be patient and get an education.