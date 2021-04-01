I won’t sacrifice my investments for sexual pleasure – Filmmaker berates Ola Michael

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Filmmaker Peter Sedufia has indicated that with the investment her makes in his movies, it will be sick for him to cast actresses he has slept with.



According to him, if he cast actresses based on sleeping with them and they do not give out their best, it will mean that he’s lost in investment/



His comment comes days after popular movie producer turned radio personality Ola Micheal said while interviewing an upcoming actress Queen Ahenewaa on Accra-based Neat that he will sleep with her before giving her roles.



To Peter Sedufia, producers see women who want to be actresses and are extremely beautiful and sometimes salivate but as a professional, it’s out of order to sleep with people you are going to work with just so they will be given roles.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, he wrote:



“I’m on this WhatsApp platform that has filmmakers across Africa. This article was posted there and it has become a subject for discussion. To the extent that the Nigerian filmmakers on the page are calling on the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), who’s also on the page, to issue a statement to condemn the Ghanaian director who made this unfortunate statement on live radio. As usual, you know our neighbouring friends; they say it’s a matter for Ghanaians, so, if our Guild leaders have nothing to say about it, they’re minding their own business. Lol.As men, we’re naturally bound to see beautiful women, admire them and even “salivate”.But, the money I invest in my films will not permit me to be giving out roles for sex. What if after the sex, your performance doesn’t sell the film? Meaning, I’ve ruined my investment because of small “zorgorpipi”!”