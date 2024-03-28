I won’t divorce my husband - Big Akwes’ wife speaks

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Freda, the wife of Ghanaian actor Big Akwes, has said that she has no intention of breaking up with her husband, regardless of the rumours surrounding their marriage.



According to her, some individuals are ill-advising her husband and influencing him; however, their relationship remains intact without any issues, as opposed to rumours in the public domain.



She also reiterated that the recent reports suggesting that their marriage was on the brink of collapse were not true and were only spread on social media without any facts.



Speaking in a TikTok live session and monitored by GhanaWeb, Freda clarified that her marriage with Big Akwes remains intact without any challenges.



“Those who were ill-advising my husband, I want them to know that I will not leave him, despite all the things they said about him. Our marriage is better than ever so those criticizing us will now be pained more because we have no intention to break up. I remain Mrs. Big Akwes,” she said.



Her comment comes in response to recent reports suggesting that their marriage was on the brink of collapse due to misunderstandings between them.



Freda has refuted the reports; adding that their marriage is thriving.



