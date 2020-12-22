Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I won’t allow you to clothe my children with your skirts – Osebo’s Ex-wife

Businessman Osebo and ex-wife Ohemaa 1

Afia Mansah aka Ohemaa 1, the ex-wife of Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popular known as Osebo, has vented her anger in a new video.



Ohemaa in this video sighted by Zionfelix.net registered her displeasure over a certain behaviour exhibited by her ex-husband.



According to her, Osebo has been trying to dress their son, Kwadwo in some of his skirts and she is not happy about that.



Ohemaa said Kwadwo gave her a hint about her father’s intention but her daughter couldn’t confirm after they visited their father some weeks ago.



Osebo’s ex-wife stated that he insisted on seeing their kids again because he wanted to make African wears for them, but she gave him a different date to pick them up since she wanted them around her.



Following his insistence to have a photoshoot with the children, Ohemaa revealed that she checked Instagram to see if he had posted any new photo with the kids and she was surprised to see a post he made about a young boy wearing some of his skirts.



She believed that was the same skirt he wanted their little boy to wear for the photoshoot.



Based on this, Ohemaa stressed that she won’t allow Osebo to see their children again.



She disclosed her readiness to meet him in court if he wants to take such a decision because she won’t allow him to spoil the kids.



Ohemaa recounted how their daughter cried after she saw an allegation on the internet that her father was gay.



Watch her video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.