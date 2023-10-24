I will walk barefoot to PRESEC if they win - John Dumelo backs Achimota for NSMQ glory

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor John Dumelo, who is an alumnus of Achimota School, has expressed his strong support for his alma mater in the final of the ongoing National Science and Maths quiz.



He pleged to walk barefooted to Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) if the school wins.



While many consider PRESEC as the favorites aiming for their eighth NSMQ title, John Dumelo is convinced that Achimota School will outshine them.



John Dumelo tweeted on Sunday, October 22, 2023, "I am a proud Achimotan but If Presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st, I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to Presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!!"



Meanwhile, a petition submitted by Prempeh College, challenging the semiffinal results, has been dismissed. Opoku Ware triumphed over Prempeh and Pope Johns Senior High School to advance to the grand finale with Presec and Achimota School.



Prempeh College had raised concerns about the semifinal results and had taken to social media to voice their discontent.



However, the organizers of the NSMQ, Primetime, defended the Quiz Mistress's decision and refuted claims of unfairness.





I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!! — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 22, 2023

ID/SARA