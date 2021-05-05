‘I will take up a role in gov’t if appointed’ – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Popular highlife musician, Eugene Kwame Marfo who goes by the stage name, Kuami Eugene, has said he will take up a role in government should he be appointed to hold any office.



Speaking on “Y’Adwuma Nie” on Angel FM with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje, Kuami Eugene who won the Artist of the Year and Highlife artiste of the year awards at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, said he has been preparing himself for the future to grab any opportunity that may come his way.



“I have plans. I am not only concerned about music. I have more ambitions even to occupy other positions including government positions. It would not be bad to take up a role in government, because I am the kind of guy who is concerned about our collective wellbeing.



“So to reach that level, you need to attain certain qualifications. I am working towards it, putting together some online studies to be able to attain some certificates and more towards the future,” he said.