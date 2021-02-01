Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will 'preg' if there is another lockdown - Eazzy reveals

Singer Eazzy

Female musician, Eazzy, has posited that any attempt to lockdown the country will result in her getting pregnant in the month of February, precisely on Valentine’s Day.



The singer's statement adds to several assertions that a lot went down during the first lockdown in March 2020 where restrictions were placed on parts of the country as a measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus.



Eazzy in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on January 31, 2021, said: “If we go into lockdown paaaaa dier i go preg this vals day p33333.”



As expected, the comment by the “Duna” hitmaker has attracted 'hungry men' who offered to assist her in her baby-making quest.



Eazzy in her recent Instagram post also informed her fans that she is working on a new video for her song, 'Celebrate' which is off the SOLO EP.



The former Lynx Entertainment signee has a list of hit songs to her credit including, "Wengeze", "One Gal", Kpakposhito" and "Forever".







if we go into lockdown paaaaa dier i go preg this vals day p33333 — FIRST LADY (@Eazzyfirstlady) January 31, 2021