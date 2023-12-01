I will not succumb to any threats against releasing a political song - Lil Win

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win has revealed that he has received threats after announcing that he would be releasing a campaign song in support of his chosen political party.



Lil Win, who is also a musician, said that he had announced he would be releasing a song to endorse his chosen political party on December 1.



However, in a video posted on his Instagram page on November 30, Lil Win revealed that he had been receiving calls from some unidentified individual warning him to desist from releasing any song endorsing a political party.



“I announced that I was making a song in support of my chosen political party and that I would be releasing it on the 1st of December. Right after that, some individuals who refused to identify themselves have been calling me and threatening me against releasing the song,” he said.



Lil Win stated that he would not be perturbed by any threats and that he is determined to release the song no matter the consequences.



“I am not afraid of anybody, I will release that song, and there is nothing anyone from any political party or otherwise can do to me,” he fumed.



While it is unclear which political party Lil Win supports, users on social media have cautioned the musician to be safe, while others advised him to not release the song for safety reasons.



Earlier this august, Lil Win announced his desire to run for Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South constituency in the Ashanti Region as an independent candidate. This new development may indicate a shift in his political stance.



