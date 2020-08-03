Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will keep this tweet for 4 more years - Shatta Wale replies president Akufo-Addo

Shatta Wale when he presented the award 'Key to the city of Worcester' in US to Akufo-Addo

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has replied to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tweet congratulating him after featuring on the ‘Already’ track with Grammy Award-winning queen of pop, Beyonce.





Nana wuy3 guy wati ???????? , you do all too???? Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”????Pah pah pah pah ?????????????????????????????????? God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 2, 2020

Shatta paaah. For him to still continue commission public toilets and standing pipes, making life so unbearable for us, not creating jobs for us, borrowing monies that we citizens don't see what he uses it for. Collapse banks and making some jobless for several yrs now. — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) August 2, 2020

