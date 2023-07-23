You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 23Article 1810298

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'I will give you 30% of my wealth' - Portable proposes to Papaya Ex to be his 6th wife

Portable and Papaya Ex Portable and Papaya Ex

Controversial singer, Portable has set social media on fire over a trending voice note of him wooing socialite Papaya Ex.

In the voice note, Portable, was heard promising to give her 30% of his entire wealth to Papaya Ex if only she agreed to become his 6th baby mama.

Though Portable already had three known baby mamas, he stated that Papaya would regret not marrying a rich man.

Reacting to Portable's audio, Papaya Ex dismissed his proposal as a joke.

