I will curse you to die if you don't pay my $50,000 - Ogidi Brown threatens Fameye

Artiste manager and musician, Ogidi Brown has threatened to end the life of his former signee, Fameye for refusing to pay him back the money he( Fameye) owes him.



In a video sighted by Ghbase.com on his Facebook page, Ogidi Brown alleged that Fameye owes him a whopping amount of 50,000 USD.



Ogidi Brown who was visibly angry at Fameye threatened to kill him and his newborn baby if refuses to pay him the money he owes him.



His comments come after Fameye organized a concert recently which was successful and trended as one of the best concerts in Ghana.



Ogidi Brown who was not invited to Fameye’s concert gave him an ultimatum of two weeks to pay off the debt or face the consequences of losing his life and that of his newborn baby.



