I will come to see you, I haven't forgotten you - Fameye to Nigel Gaisie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning songwriter and singer Fameye has responded to a claim by popular Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie that he is an ingrate.



It will be recalled that the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel called out Fameye for failing to get in touch with him or appreciate his contributions to his successful music career despite the prayers and prophetic words he gave in regards to the singer recording a breakthrough.



According to Prophet Nigel, the 'Nothing I Get' singer, now a popular artiste, has refused to thank him after his prophecies came to pass.



On the occasion of Fameye's birthday, the preacher took to his Facebook page to express his disappointment.



He wrote: “I prayed for him to be big by the mercies of God, coming back to say thank you, Jesus, bless you prophet of God is even a problem. It’s your birthday, I pray for you in that you will give God his due and appropriate people who as it were, helped you on your way of becoming who you are now; Fameye…PNG.”



Fameye in an interview on Culture Daily on 3 Music, admitted to visiting the prophet's church with the hope of a big break in his music career.



He disclosed that the man of God prophesied an elevation in his career but added that he was soon going to die. This revelation became a huge bother to Fameye leading him to break up with all his girlfriends for fear of losing his precious life.



In an account by the singer, Nigel even gave him the date the unfortunate incident was going to take place.



"I want to comment on Nigel's case. Yes, I indeed visited his church and he prophesied to me about my death. I don't want to give details but he said I was going to die and added that I was going to blow. I was visiting other churches because I wanted God to cause an elevation in my music career. After his death prophesies, my soul nearly left my body. I even broke up with all my girlfriends. I had about three women at the time. The prophet even gave me the date I was going to die. Recently I was in America when he tweeted that I have been ungrateful to him after his prophecy about me came to pass," he explained.



Fameye in his interview pledged to visit Nigel to settle their difference. In the meantime, he has acknowledged the prophet's role in his success story.



"I want to use this medium and inform you that I haven't forgotten about you, I will come to see you at the right time. What you said has come to pass but I know that your prayers also averted the death you saw. There is no bad blood, God bless you," Fameye added.









OPD/BB