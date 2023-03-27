‘I will campaign against Mark Okraku-Mantey's parliamentary campaign’ – Bulldog vows

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Bulldog has indicated that he will be one of the people to actively campaign against Mark Okraku-Mantey’s bid to become a member of parliament in 2024.



The revelation of Bulldog on UTV’s United Showbiz show follows the current Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey‘s recent confirmation on Neat FM that he was going to contest for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Even though the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment revealed that he admires Mark so much in his private life, he sees him as a terrible politician who does not deserve to be an MP.



According to Bulldog, ever since Mark was appointed as a deputy minister he has been very arrogant whenever he is interviewed to speak on issues that bother the entertainment industry.



He added that the numerous promises Mark made when he was being vetted for the ministerial position have all been thrown to the dogs as well since he became the deputy minister for which reason he strongly believes the CEO of Slp Music must not be entertained in his quest to become an MP.



Bulldog vowed that he will storm the Ayensuano Constituency to campaign against Mark as soon as he launches his bid to become an MP.



Watch Bulldog speak in the video below for me:



