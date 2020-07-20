Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

I wasn't ugly, it's poverty that 'photographed' me - Delay shares powerful testimony

TV host Delay

Delay is grateful for the growth of her life and she is sharing her testimony to the world.



In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the celebrated Ghanaian TV Host recounted how she had to beg for food at a point in her life as people looked down on her over her looks.



"I was called names, they said I can't speak English, I am not beautiful enough," she said.



Delay in the motivational video that is making rounds on social media, continued that " it wasn't that I wasn't beautiful, it is poverty that was taking photographs of me. Times were so hard that they were days that what to eat was hard for us".



Sharing her success story, the host of The Delay Show, added that "just last year, the house that I said I rented, I bought it" and also detailed how her business of selling canned food has now gone beyond Accra.









