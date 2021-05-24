I wasn't born rich; I hustle my way to riches - Millionaire Double D

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Ghanaian business mogul, Derek Danso Afriyie popularly known as Double D, has revealed the success story behind his wealth.



The founder of Dansafriy Company Ltd, producers of number plates in Ghana in an interview on SammyKay.com monitored by GhanaWeb explained that he ‘hustled’ to rise to the rank of one of Ghana’s wealthiest men.



According to the International Real Estate developer, he wasn’t born into a rich family but through “humility and hard work”, he managed to be a successful businessman.



“My family wasn’t rich, my father and mother did not have money. I wasn’t born in a family of riches, I always think that I have a story to tell…majority of us come from poor families, we are all struggling to make ends meet.”



“I completed Form 5 around the age of 20 and 21. I proceeded abroad to go hustle. That time there was a connection so we came to Accra and we were connected to Germany. The money I paid at that time was around GH¢600,” he said.



Double D who recently open his East Legon mansion which saw in attendance prominent business moguls like Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong has advised the youth in Ghana that they can also make it in life through hard work and humility.



He explained that individual's poor background must not hold them back when it comes to accomplishing their dreams. He has urged them to commit their ways to the Lord as He will see them through their life struggles.



“This is my message to the youth, it is never too late. Also, nothing is impossible for God, there is hope for everybody. For me to be seated here and being interviewed for my achievement, I will give God all the glory. Humility and hard work have brought me this far. My wealth wasn’t inherited from my parents, everything was made from scratch.”





