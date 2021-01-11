Entertainment of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I wasn't able to save GH¢2000 after 2 years of doing radio - Comedian Waris

Ghanaian actor and comedian Abdul Waris Umaru popularly known as Comedian Waris, has opened up about how comedy has helped him amass wealth in a short time.



In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on Zionfelix Uncut, Comedian Waris indicated that he was unable to save up to GH¢2000 in the two years he worked on radio.



He recounted how he moved from one radio station to the other but was still unable to earn enough to be able to save up to GH¢2000 for his personal use.



He said prior to breaking into the comedy industry, he used to be posting funny stuff on social media but he was advised to follow some of the top comedians in Ghana like DKB, Lekxy and OB.



Waris revealed that he heeded to the advice and got in touch with DKB who called him for an audition.



