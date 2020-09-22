Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

I washed plates and cleaned toilets in UK – GTV’s Abdul Moomen

Ace journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Abdul Hayi Moomen has revealed he once washed plates and cleaned toilets in the UK as a student on holidays.



“While in school [at the University of Ghana], during holidays, I would travel to the UK and do what university students called ‘any work’ and we did any work. You’ll go and find job with a factory or […] I’ve washed plates, I’ve cleaned toilets at the Next plc [a clothing shop in the UK],” he said.



Mr. Moomen said this in an exclusive interview on Talk To Solomon – a Youtube based talk show hosted by journalist and writer Solomon Mensah aired Monday, September 21, 2020.



He said that he “became a constant [at Next]. Anytime I was on holidays whether during the summer holidays or winter holidays, they always knew that this guy from Ghana would come and work in this shop as the cleaner.”



Abdul Hayi Moomen also made a chilling revelation into his 2014 interview with one Fauster Atta Mensah who later panned out was a fraudster who had found his way into the studios of GTV for interview.



Mr. Atta Mensah made wild claims including winning Noble Prize among others.



