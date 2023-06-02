‘I was told Ghanaian artistes travel with cocaine under the airports’ watch’ – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has recounted an instance where he was informed that some Ghanaian artistes usually traffic drugs out of the country.



He said some artistes have been successful with moving drugs, under the supervision of the airport.



Shatta’s comments are in reaction to the widespread perception that he peddles drugs and also after being tagged as an accomplice in Hajia4Reall’s fraud case.



Earlier while condemning the assertion, Shatta Wale took to social media to tackle critics, while asserting that their attention should rather be directed at musicians who freely travel out of the country with drugs without being caught.



“Once upon a time they told me Ghanaian artistes travel with cocaine through the airport and the airport just watch them. Go and ask them. Those people who want news, go and ask them how many artistes in Ghana travel with cocaine under their watch. Your moda!



“You think I will travel with drugs? How much will I even be paid for that? Nobody will be able to pay me to travel with drugs. I will beat that person! How much you go fit even pay me?” he fumed in excerpts of a Facebook live making rounds on social media.



Shatta attacks critics for naming him an accomplice in Hajia4Reall’s fraud case



Shatta Wale, has since skyrocketed to the top trends on Twitter, following his comments on issues surrounding embattled Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, who is currently facing a trial in the US over a $2million romance fraud case.



He was captured furiously tackling critics who have named him as an accomplice in the case and netizens have reacted to his mannerisms and choice of words which according to them, exudes fear.



A popular social media troll shared the said video and tagged the FBI to come after the dancehall musician, as according to him, Shatta’s actions radiates fear.



This was what sparked his rants online.



“How do you tag FBI to check Shatta Wale because Hajia4Reall has been arrested and is being investigated for fraud?” Shatta Wale who has always touted Hajia4Reall as a godmother said in Pidgin as he rained insults on the fathers and mothers of those calling for his arrest.



“I have taken notice of these comments. What do you mean? The same thing happened during my time with Nana Appiah Mensah. As soon as he had a challenge, you were jubilating that they would take my house from me. Did you see anyone buy us a house? Do I look like a fraudster? Don’t you see my hard work? Go and ask FBI if they have my documents. I’ll travel and nobody can arrest me. A cheek of it,” he fumed with rage.



