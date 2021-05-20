I was surprised when she chose a slim guy like me – Ali of Date Rush

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Ali of Date Rush fame has expressed his gratitude after meeting his girlfriend, Shemima, on the TV3 Date Rush show.



He confessed that Shemima choosing him was beyond his wildest dreams and it came as a surprise to him.



According to him, he felt intimidated by Shemima and nearly turned off his rush during the show because, Shemima was too beautiful but little did he know that, he will be a lucky person.



“I was speechless. I didn’t see it coming. I was very confused when she came to choose me. A slim guy, like me. We were ten on the line-up. There were handsome guys, beard guys, so I didn’t expect her to choose me. I was lost for words on that day. But very happy for her picking me,” he said.



Ali said his girlfriend (Shemima) has all the qualities he needs in a woman.



“Shemima is very respectful. She is someone who does not talk anyhow. She respects me a lot, and she has been calling me. She has been good and kind,” he added.



However, Ali noted that the news about Shemima’s son took him by surprise, but that will not change how he feels about her.



Meanwhile, he debunked rumours that Shemima has a husband noting that even though the man happens to be the father of her child, there are not legally married and that doesn’t stop him from falling in love with his girlfriend.