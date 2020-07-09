Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

I was so obsessed with money when I was young - Omar Sterling confesses

R2Bees with Wizkid

Rapper Omar Sterling has disclosed that he used to be obsessed with money when he was young.



According to the R2Bees group member, he was so obsessed with money to the extent that he named his group’s label as ‘Refuse 2 Be Broke’ and gave himself the name ‘Payday Da Problem’.



However, when he grew up, he realised that money can buy comfort but can’t buy happiness.



He revealed this in a tweet, saying



“When I was young, I was so obsessed with money i named our company Refuse 2 Be Broke and me Payday da pralem. As i grew older it dawned on me that our generation can boast of being the most comfortable from past generations but can we say we are the happiest?”



He added: “Money can buy comfort no doubt but happiness NO. Happiness is an inside job. Look within it’s free and accessible to all. I love you.”





