I was so drunk I didn’t know what happened on my wedding day – Medikal confesses

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Rapper Medikal born Samuel Adu Frimpong has openly confessed he was so drunk on his wedding day that he did not realize his wife Fella Makafui even collapsed.



According to him, he saw the day as his big day and therefore drunk himself so deep that he did not realize what was happening around him.



Asked what he drunk, the rapper could not mention but said in the interview which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com that it was just a mixture.



Medikal indicated that he never saw his wife collapse on the day because all that happening around him was unknown to him.



On whether his wife did that for the hype, he said he could not tell and that people should believe what they want to believe.



“I was drunk on that day so I don’t remember what was going on. I took some mixture which was made for me so I don’t know what happened. It was our big day and that day will never happen again so I had to celebrate it in full gear. I didn’t know my wife collapsed but I know she did not go to the hospital, she just went to change,” he said on Kingdom+ FM in Accra which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.