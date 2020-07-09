Tabloid News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: SVTV Africa

I was raped at 17 but my mother refused to take serious legal action – Lady laments

102649

A young lady identified as Hajia has disclosed how she was raped at age 17, but her mother couldn’t take serious legal means to demand justice.



According to her, she had gone to buy cigarettes from town one evening, and upon return, she met this boy who forced and raped her.



Hajia added, she bled for hours and had to sleep in a stall that night with her friends in that painful situation.



She mentioned that even though the said rapist eventually got arrested, his family, through financial means, convinced her mother for the case to be settled at home.



"I was living in Kumasi when a guy forced himself on me because he was from a rich home, the guy’s family managed to bribe my mother," she stated.



Watch the full video below









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.