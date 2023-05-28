I was offered free drinks, women as payment when I started – MC narrates

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Ghanaian Master of Ceremony (MC) and radio personality, Nyantakyi Kusi Emmanuel, popularly known as Kojo Manuel, has stated that as an upcoming Master of Ceremony, he was not being paid for the shows and events he was booked for.



He was offered free drinks and women as compensation instead, he noted.



“When I was coming up some of the things that I was offered to be paid with was my name being on the artwork alone. That was somebody’s way of trying to pay me. Because nobody knew me and they were putting my name on the artwork. They would say ‘oh when you come in you will get free drinks. When you come in, I will introduce you to girls,” he was quoted by ameyawdebrah.com.



The conversation on the payment terms for MCs has become an issue of great as they call on event organisers to offer better conditions for their services.



Renowned MC, Mercury Quaye noted that there are stages involved in becoming a well-paid MC. According to him, there is always the beginning point where one should be prepared to work for free.



“Starting out, my basic understanding of this job is that you start from a certain position where you are prepared to work for free. Then you graduate to a point where you are prepared to be paid something. And then as you graduate further you get paid a fee. And as you grow, you get to be paid your fee. And as you grow further you get to be paid above your fee. And when you have hit the top, you are actually paid because you are you,” Mercury Quaye was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



