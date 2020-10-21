Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I was interacting with God hence my silence - Ghana Jesus

Mmebusem, otherwise known as Ghana Jesus is an actor and comedian

Mmebusem who is fondly known as Ghana Jesus said his silence in the industry was because he was interacting with God on the way forward.



Mmebusem, since he took up the role of Ghana Jesus and shot skits to entertain Ghanaians, received serious backlash from the public.



The Christian Community in Ghana described his actions as blasphemous but to him, he believes he is entertaining people through his acting.



He while speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM said most of the people who criticize him are spiritually fortified and therefore lack an understanding of what the spirit says.



Mmebusem disclosed that currently, he is now the Holy Spirit and therefore asked Ghanaians not to insult him.





