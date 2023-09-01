I was contracted to insult LilWin - Oboy Siki discloses

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Controversial actor, Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki, has disclosed his reasons for his constant attacks at LilWin recently.



Oboy Siki had been on a rampage prior to the release of LilWin's new movie titled ‘Mr. President.’



The attacks, which were based on the premise that LilWin wasn't fit for the role of a president, intensified on August 25, 2023, a day before its premiere.



However, touching on the reasons for his attacks and utterances on social media, Oboy Siki said he was contracted by someone from LilWin's camp.



He said it was a well-calculated stunt to promote the movie, adding, such a motive has been achieved.



This according to him was evident in the number of individuals who turned up for the movie premiere at the cinema.



Watch the video below:



