Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I wanted fast results – Moesha explains why she had lipo surgery

play videoGhanaian actress, Moesha Buduong

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong has confirmed long-standing rumours that she has done a lipo surgery on her hips and buttocks.



According to her, she wanted fast results as work-outs and dieting couldn’t get her the enhanced body she’s always dreamt of having.



She made this known during an interview on GHoNE when the host of TLS, Angela Bamford asked her to clear the air on how she acquired her voluminous body curves.



These were the words of Moesha, “Yes, I have, I had a Brazilian butt lift... I used to work out a lot but I wasn’t getting results. I was always dieting and waist training, I wanted fast results. I was not too patient”.



Sounding very proud of her decision she added: “I read about plastic surgery... I did my little research and I went for it. I love it, it gives you fast results”.



There is a tall list of Ghanaian celebrities who have been accused of getting their bodies done but out of stereotypes, most of them have denied the claim citing workouts as the result of their much-talked-about body curves.



“I have always had confidence in myself and my skin... people seem to have a problem when you go for surgeries but when you work out for that result that's okay,” she noted.



Like any other cosmetic surgery, with the Brazilian butt lift (fat transfer procedure), you might need more than one procedure to obtain your preferred size. The area will be swollen for several weeks, the patient will have to sleep on their side or stomach until wounds heal.



Some side effects of such surgeries include scarring, lumps under the skin in the areas suctioned, pain among others.



See the video below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.