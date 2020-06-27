Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Tmgh Live, Contributor

I want women to occupy leadership positions in the world - Caroline Adzogble

Business executive and education enthusiast, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, who is the Founder and CEO of the Caroline Group Of Companies, launched the new the face of her company on Friday, July 26 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



After suffering hard financial defeat in pursuit of a career in medicine, Caroline changed her direction into a different profession by studying data analysis in order to focus on her long-lasting dream of not only being the voice of women around the world but also the change-maker, hence, the birth of the Caroline Group.



The company boasts of branches in different areas but mainly education, hospitality industry, and more awarding scholarships and sponsorship packages to students in several African countries, working on travel packages, etc.



She mentioned in her brief message that the company successfully operates in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States Of America, and including plans to expand to Australia, Brazil, India, and more.



She plans to support women to gain their voices and be change-makers in society. With the first step being visitation to various prisons across Ghana to provide basic needs that women in there need.



She spoke about her passion to see women take leadership positions in the world and do great things through that.





