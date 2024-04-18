I want to win another Artiste of the Year award - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame has expressed his desire to win another Ghana Music Awards (GMA) Artiste of the Year title, a feat he last achieved in 2009.



Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, the award-winning artiste reacted to the nomination of his song ‘Insha Allah’ featuring King Paluta which earned him a nod in the Hiplife Song of the Year category.



He added that he still has the desire to win the much-craved Artiste of the Year title and is doing all he can to achieve it.



“It feels really great to be nominated even in my 26th year of music and that tells me that people appreciate what I’m doing. That is not to say that I would have been bothered if I missed out but it encourages me to do more.



“Besides, it is the more reason why I’m working hard to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year award again. It’s a must for me so I need to change the narrative by dropping a massive album, hopefully this year. I will put in more work to achieve the goal,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame, real name Kwame Nsiah Apau, has been a household name in the music industry in Ghana.



His journey is marked by notable achievements, including winning the Ghana Music Awards Hiplife Song of the Year in 2000 as part of the now-dissolved duo Akyeame.



Nearly a decade later, he embarked on a solo career that led him to the pinnacle of success with the Artiste of the Year award in 2009.



ID/BB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here;







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.