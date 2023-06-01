You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 01Article 1778312

I want to have a baby - Delay

Popular Ghanaian TV host and entrepreneur, Delay, has expressed her heartfelt desire to become a mother, eliciting a wave of resonance and discussion among her followers.

known for her captivating interviews and charismatic on-screen presence, Delay offered a glimpse into her more intimate side, connecting with her fans on a deeper level.

In her touching post on Facebook, Delay simply stated, "I want to have a baby."

Accompanying her heartfelt words was a beautiful photograph capturing Delay exuding joy and a profound readiness to embark on the transformative journey of becoming a mother.

In some social media reactions, one user expressed, "May the good Lord grant your deepest wishes. I have faith that you will soon hold your little one in your arms. Believe in this prayer."

Another comment suggested, "You should reach out to Amerado; he possesses the power to help you manifest the kind of baby you desire, unlike us in the media."

Yet, amidst the supportive messages, a third commenter advised, "It might not have been necessary to share your thoughts here. Do not let your current status depress you; remember your influential profile. Make decisions that will bring true satisfaction to your soul."



