I want to compete with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on ‘What You Don’t Know’ – Shatta Wale throws challenge

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Shatta Wale has hilariously thrown a challenge to Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.



When questioned who he would like to compete against on the ‘What You don’t Know’ quiz show, the Shatta Movement leader quickly mentioned Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.



The host reiterated what Shatta Wale said by mentioning Sarkodie’s real name, Michael Owusu Addo, he then asked Shatta the real name of Stonebwoy and he jokingly stated that he is called Satekla Moses.



All those who were present burst into laughter after his funny response in the video obtained by Zionfelix.net.



Shatta Wale further stated that they can add Samini to compete against him if they made up their minds to do so.



Shatta Wale’s sense of humour is very high!





