Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: My News GH

I want to be a housewife so badly – Delay falls for societal pressure

TV host and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay

Television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay has finally given in to the pressures of society to marry despite her earlier stance.



The hard working business woman says she no longer wants to be in business as it’s stressful.



To her, she now wants to opt to be a housewife so bad so she can do away with the stress of running a business.



Delay who made this known in a post on her Facebook page said “I want to be a housewife so bad ???? Tired of the stress on these business “streets”!!!”.



There were reports at the beginning of 2020 suggesting that the bubbly television personality was married and had given birth.



Although some photos were shared, the reports were vehemently denied by the television personality.



This call seem to have sparked questions on whether truly Delay is married and has worked so hard to keep it out of public eye.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.