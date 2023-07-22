'I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister' - Delay amid Cecilia Dapaah saga

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deloris Frimpong Manso, alias Delay, has expressed her desire to start work as a maid only that she wants her employer to be a politician, specifically, a minister.



She made the desire known via a July 21, 2023 tweet amid the ongoing controversy in which Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has allegedly lost huge sums of money due to theft by two former maids.



The two are said to have stolen a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis along with other valuables valued at hundreds of dollars and Ghana cedis.



A number of celebrities have weighed into the incident expressing concern about the entire episode, among others about how and why a minister will keep that much money at home.



Delay's one sentence tweet read: "I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister."



It has gone on to elicit varied replies from those pointing out the sarcasm therein to those wishing her well whiles others lambasted her.



Background



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.





I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister ???????????????? — Lion Queen ???????????????? (@delayghana) July 21, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb