‘I walked away from your constant cheating, alcohol and financial abuse’ – Reggie Zippy’s wife spills

The ex-wife of Reggie Zippy, Edith Ward, has stormed social media with a barrage of accusations following the musician’s announcement of their divorce.



In Edith’s post, she has asked Reggie to desist from projecting her as the villain, adding that he was rather the one who destroyed their union.



A ‘fed up’ Edith said she filed for the divorce based on infidelity, lies, alcohol, and financial abuse among others.



She expressed that for the past two to three years, Reggie had been involved in an extramarital affair with a certain white lady.



Edith Ward also stated that Reggie had stopped fulfilling his financial obligations to his family, a situation which compelled her to work around the clock just to make ends meet.



In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote,



“I walked away and filed for divorce after you betrayed and walked away from our covenant (marriage). Lies, deceit, constant cheating, years of alcohol, and financial abuse made me work day and night to save my family. My love, care, and patience still weren’t enough for you to stop it all, so I decided to save myself and my children from hell. I walked away and never looked back. Now continue to live happily with the ‘white’ (as you like to brag to me) woman you have been with for the past 2-3 years, while still married.



“Start providing for your kids financially and stop creating this false narrative online to make me look bad. I have tried to be the bigger person for a long time and have kept quiet. Now I have had enough too and hope that you can put a stop to this constant emotional abuse. #Truthalwaysprevails#Enoughisenough.”





Reggie bitterly broke the news of his divorce in a long Instagram post, where he ironically detailed how he is tired of not being appreciated enough, and being labeled an irresponsible father among others.The content of his post seemed as though he has accepted his fate and the constant name-calling from his wife.“I just want to keep this simple and straight to my point so kindly bear with me. As of Friday 11th, August 2023, at 12:00noon, I am no longer a married man after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologize to them for my unacceptable behavior as a very foolish father and husband, it was all my fault, I should have known better instead of caring for my children or family. going forward.“Any woman you see me with is not a side-chick or mistress. I am now a single man who has the freedom and right to live my life and date any woman I want to, especially when she loves me and treats me with respect and gratitude for the little things in any beautiful relationship. After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless father of 3 beautiful children, I have finally accepted that I Reggie Halm am such a horrible human being who doesn’t deserve to ever see or speak to his children because I am a very irresponsible man and father,” parts of his post read.EB/NOQ