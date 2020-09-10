Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

'I’ve not retired from music' – Kwaisey Pee rubbishes rumours

Veteran Highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee

Veteran Highlife musician and prolific songwriter known as Kwaisey Pee in the showbiz scenes has outrightly dismissed claims which alleged that he had retired from music.



While speaking to Luv FM’s DJ Reuben, the “Mabre” hitmaker emphatically stated that he hasn’t dropped the microphone and trashed the pen as rumors which surfaced online some weeks ago suggested.



Kwaisey Pee also stated clearly that, he is not part of the league of musicians who thrive on senseless controversies to trend.



As disclosed by Kwaisey Pee, he’s still into full time music and his fans should expect breathtaking music project from him.



In his own words;…I’m still doing music. I have a song with Medikal but I don’t engage myself in controversies reason why a lot has not been heard about me...



For those of us who don’t know much about Kwaisey Pee, he won the Best Male Vocalist category at 2007’s edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He has 5 five studio album snd more than 150 singles in his catalogue.

