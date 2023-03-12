I've never experienced 'sex for roles' - Omotola

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Celebrated Nigerian movie star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has disclosed that she was never harassed or pressured into giving sex to producers or directors for roles.



Omotola made this revelation during a question-and-answer session at the Woman of Valour event created and organised by ace broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.



“I didn’t experience anything like that. I haven’t experienced anything like that in my entire career,” she said.



However, Omotola did not downplay the experiences of female colleagues who have encountered such pressures.



“But I don’t also want to minimise the experiences of some of the other people who have experienced that. And I can’t even blame them. When I was younger, I used to think it was something they did because I didn’t understand it. But now that I’m older, I know that people will solicit for sex from you even when you are a nun.



“You know, they still try to…you know. I’ve seen people even abuse babies,” she added.



