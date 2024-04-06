I’ve given my wife freedom; I don’t disturb her with calls - Hopeson Adorye

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Hopeson Adorye, a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and husband to musician Empress Gifty, has emphasized the need for partners to understand each other.



According to him, because her wife is a musician, which he understands very well, he has given her the freedom to attend to work duties without disturbing her with phone calls or tracking her whereabouts.



He noted that the mutual understanding that exists between them has helped sustain their marriage to date with fewer challenges that could have affected them.



Hopeson, therefore, advised young men who are in relationships not to put undue pressure on their partners by going through messages on their phones and disturbing them with calls when they are not home.



“If I buy a phone, I get one for her. The young men should listen to this: if you love someone, don’t go through the person’s messages on her phone. Sometimes she comes late and I am asleep.



“Because I understand her profession, I have given her freedom to do what she deems fit. I won’t be calling to find out about her whereabouts because I don’t want to put pressure on her. Sometimes she questions me on why I do that,” she said while speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



