I’ve forgiven Lil Win for all the false accusations – Former Manager

Recent comments coming from Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a Lil Win and his former manager Zack GH suggest that both ‘brothers’ are finally ready to settle their long-standing feud which culminated in their separation.



Comedian Lil Win a week ago rendered an unqualified apology to his former manager Zack GH for all that he has caused him and their relationship as ‘brothers’.



Working relationship between the two ended in 2018 after irreconcilable differences. The issue even got compounded after Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesized that Zack had sent Lil Win to a fetish priest to kill him.



Zack GH in many interviews vehemently denied the claim and vowed he was never going back to work with Lil Win after the comedian disrespected him by saying he Zack is nothing without him (Lil Win). He added that he can’t make it in the industry.



However, in an interview with MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun, Zack GH who hesitated to speak in numerous attempts on the issue revealed that his brother’s apology is accepted.



When asked if he had seen this apology from Lil Win, and what he had to say about it, Zack said, “Yes I have seen it bro, and apology accepted."

