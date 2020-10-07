You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 10 07Article 1079416

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I've dated 999 men - Adwoa Smart

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Belinda Naa Ode Oku (Adwoa Smart) play videoBelinda Naa Ode Oku (Adwoa Smart)

Actress Adwoa Smart claims she has dated about nine hundred and ninety-nine (999) men.

Born Belinda Naa Ode Oku, Adwoa Smart who recently celebrated her 50th birthday says she has never been married despite dating close to a thousand men.

Appearing on the 30 questions segment on the Angel Drive Time show, Adwoa told host Quophi Okyeame that "there is no husband anywhere, I haven't married before".

"Wow!," the host reacted.

A follow-up question centred on dating as the presenter asked: "how many relationships have you been in your entire life?"

The diminutive actress who made her name in the Obra television series
responded: "Seriously, it should be 999."

In March, Adwoa Smart marked her golden jubilee with a plush birthday party. It was an occasion to be merry and indeed, nothing short of that was achieved as guests were given a double dosage of fun when the celebrant, hit the dance floor with colleague Don Little.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment