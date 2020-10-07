Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

I've dated 999 men - Adwoa Smart

Actress Adwoa Smart claims she has dated about nine hundred and ninety-nine (999) men.



Born Belinda Naa Ode Oku, Adwoa Smart who recently celebrated her 50th birthday says she has never been married despite dating close to a thousand men.



Appearing on the 30 questions segment on the Angel Drive Time show, Adwoa told host Quophi Okyeame that "there is no husband anywhere, I haven't married before".



"Wow!," the host reacted.



A follow-up question centred on dating as the presenter asked: "how many relationships have you been in your entire life?"



The diminutive actress who made her name in the Obra television series

responded: "Seriously, it should be 999."



In March, Adwoa Smart marked her golden jubilee with a plush birthday party. It was an occasion to be merry and indeed, nothing short of that was achieved as guests were given a double dosage of fun when the celebrant, hit the dance floor with colleague Don Little.





