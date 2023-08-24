'I've been stereotyped all my life' - Hilda Baci recounts personal ordeals

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Renowned Nigerian chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has disclosed her challenges associated with a particular preconception.



The Guinness World Record holder discussed the challenges that most women including herself frequently face as a result of some misconceptions.



Hilda made this disclosure during a private conversation with influencer and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.



Tacha, who was hosting the 'Big Friday Broadcast' on On Cool FM inquired,



“For instance, girls like us look very cute, and we’re putting in the work and making money, but most people decide to be blind towards that and raise all sorts of claims, especially about our source of money, do you get stereotyped?”



Hilda answered by sharing her own encounters with stereotypes.



She said: “Oh yes. All my life. I have been stereotyped all my life. More now. More now than before. I remember a particular award where I was like…they didn’t think that I had, you know, much to offer. I don’t know if that makes any sense.”