I've been sidelined by the industry because I refuse to sing about immorality - Iwan

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Abdul Razak, also known as Iwan, has complained about the lack of media support for his music, which he said is due to his choice of lyrics.



He said that he has been trying to promote his music, but the media has ignored him.



“The issue is always straightforward. The media is not promoting me. I am doing all I can, but I am not getting support. The media have sidelined me, making it appear as if some of us are not trying," he expressed.



According to the “Who Is Bad” hitmaker, people do not appreciate his talent and want him to sing about immoral things, which he will never do. He said that he wants to sing about positive things that need attention in society.



“Some people don’t understand how a talented artist like Iwan is not gaining traction. Perhaps, they want us to conform to the trend of singing about immoral subjects, but I will always decline that and speak about positive issues that urgently need attention in our society”, he added.



He further urged his fellow artistes to use their music to address social issues, such as homosexuality, that are affecting society.



He said that many artistes are afraid to speak about such topics because they fear losing their fans adding that he will always speak the truth because that is the purpose of his music.



“I will always speak about it because that is what our songs are supposed to do. Let us be bold and address these issues, as our songs are meant to help correct societal ills,” he said.



ID/MA



