I used to wash, iron panties of women as a laundry guy - Bishop Bonegas

The leader and founder of Great Fire Pentecostal church, Bishop Bonegas, has recounted how he used to survive when things were tough for him some time ago.



According to him, he used to live in Darkuman, Accra and was forced to start a laundry business to earn a living.



He noted that as a laundry guy, he washed and ironed various types of panties, including G-strings, even though he wished he didn't have to.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Bishop Bonegas narrated how he used to rely on laundry work to raise an income.



“Today people are very haughty. I used to wash women's panties, including G-strings and other types. Yes, that was me. Nobody knows the beginning of a prominent person. I was washing them professionally as a laundry guy and also ironed them as well,” he said,



Bishop Bonegas, however, indicated that he does not wash women's panties anymore not even his wife after God transformed his life to be who he is today.



When he was asked if he still washed women's panties, he retorted, “Currently, I don’t do it [washing panties] anymore, not even my wife’s own because I have been elevated by God’s grace now.”



