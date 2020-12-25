Entertainment of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

I use to sell crabs on the street - Kingdom FM CEO

play videoCEO of Kingdom Group of Companies Mr. Jonathan Kwame Amofah Jnr

Success they say is not achieved on a silver platter hence successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do.



In a revealing interview on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9 Fm, CEO of Kingdom Group of Companies Mr. Jonathan Kwame Amofah Jnr has made some startling revelations about his life and the struggles he had to go through his journey to success.



According to him, he use to hunt for crabs and sell them in other to support the family.



Watch video of his interview below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.