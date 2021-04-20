I tried to commit suicide 3 times while with an abusive lover - Lady reveals

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: SVTV

Entrepreneur and student, Abigail has revealed a tragic part of her life and how she overcame the trauma of living with an abusive lover.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Abigail indicated that the first time it happened was in public. The ex-boyfriend got furious with her for speaking to an old male friend.



"He barely said anything to me, slapped me and hit me with his foot. I felt like it was a dream. When we got home, he cried and apologized but it didn't stop,” Abigail narrated.



She added that it became excessive, hence the thoughts of committing suicide. According to her, she tried jumping off a storey building, other times she tried taking pills.



"One time, I bought pills to end my life. I had everything set and ready. But I remembered the I am the only daughter of my mom and the guy will just marry some lady after my death. I did not want to cause my mother that pain and suffering,” she added.



Abigail further stated that it has had some effect on her psychologically and her preferences in men have changed.



"If I notice any sign of physical or verbal abuse in a man, I back off. I won't take it, even as a joke because it is real,” she said.



