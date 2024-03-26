'I took a journey of rebirth' - Adu Safowaah on why she embarked on her GWR attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Ghanaian actress and former Guinness world record contender Adu Safowaah has opened up about the major reasons why she embarked on her GWR attempt.



Adu Safowaah recently completed a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest speech by an individual, lasting 130 hours and surpassing the current record of 90 hours.



The attempt, which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel from February 9 to February 15, 2024, was well-attended by fans and celebrities across Ghana.



Appearing on the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Adu Safowaah said that her attempt was a way of redeeming herself from her controversial past.



She recounted how she had fame but lost it due to her diverging into unnecessary controversies and losing a lot of opportunities.



“I saw fame in 2015 via Adonko Fa m3 Koo That same year, I had So many opportunities. But on the way, I diverted into controversy and, Bella, I lost almost everything that I've built, because, in the world of controversy, that is when nobody wants to be associated with you.



“And these people were people that I could have opportunities from, but none were coming because everyone was like, this lady talks too much.



“I was happy then. Because, you know, people were talking about you almost every week, I was trending in Ghana, Africa, and wherever you can talk about it, one issue or the other. So, Bella, at a point, I lost everything,” she said.



She said that her speech-a-thon was a way to refine herself and reclaim the opportunities she lost as a result of her turbulent past.



“God, being so good, anytime I take my phone and I come on social media and you're doing your stuff, I'm like, Berla is young. She's doing magic. I have the energy. I could do more, but these things have stopped me. So which way can I come back to how God started with me in 2015? So I took a journey of rebirth. The rebirth is going on. And it started with the longest speech marathon with the Guinness World Record.



“And if I'm able to go through that opportunity, I will use it to refine myself and now get back the opportunities that I've been getting all this while,” she added.



