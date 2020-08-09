Entertainment of Sunday, 9 August 2020

I took Lumba’s ‘payola’ but never played his song - Adjorlolo recounts his days as radio presenter

Multi-talented showbiz personality, Kofi Adjorlolo has recounted his days as a radio presenter in Ghana and has disclosed that he won’t hesitate to come back on radio should he be approached by any reputable media firm with juicy offer,MyNewsGh.com reports.



In an exclusive interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, the veteran actor cum musician in answering to a question revealed that, he received his first ‘payola’ as a radio presenter from Legendary musician, Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu) when he released his first track ‘Yee Ye AKA Akwantoum’ in the early 90’s.



Kofi Adjorlolo stated that, although he took the money which was quite substantial from Lumba, he never played the song.



“Payola becomes only bad when you insist on it being given to you before you perform the duties you are already being paid for but aside that, if someone appreciates your support and as a form of gesture gives you something, I don’t think it is bad.



I remember my first payola was from Lumba when he released his first song ‘Yee Ye aka Akwantoum’… I will be honest here, although the money was huge in those times, I never played the song. It was because I wasn’t used to that kind of highlife style. Lumba came out with something different from that of J.A Adofo and the legends we were used to then.



I remember very well either his mother or auntie brought me the said amount, I think if I see the person, I can tell who exactly it was that brought the money.”



“Lumba and I have laughed over this issue some time ago and Hammer, although I didn’t play the song, eight months later when I went to London, Jesus!…Forgive me Lord, I didn’t seek to use your name in vain…it was the most popular Ghanaian Ghanaian music. So I came back to Ghana in 1993 to promote it more.” Kofi Adjorlolo told Hammer Nti on ‘HammerTime’.



Kofi Adjorlolo (born March 23, 1956, in Keta) has received several laurels in recognition of his significant contribution to the Ghanaian and Africa’s showbiz industry.



He has been nominated once for Best Actor in a Lead Role at the Ghana Movie Awards, and four times for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, at the Ghana Movie Awards, Africa Movie Academy Awards, and the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards. Among the awards he has received are the International Golden Image award from the then Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the Best Cameo Actor at the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards.

