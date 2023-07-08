I think I am the first Ghanaian artiste to fly in a private jet to another country - Eduwoji

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Ghanaian musician Eduwoji, well-known for his hit song 'Yenko Nkoaa,' has revealed that during the peak of his career, he had the unique opportunity to fly in a private jet to another country, making him the first Ghanaian musician to do so.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Abrantepa on the E-Forum show, Eduwoji recounted his extraordinary experience and contemplated whether it marked a significant milestone in his career.



Reflecting on the occasion, Eduwoji stated, "Let me put it this way, I don't know if anyone had taken a private jet at the time I did.



“I can say I am the first artiste to fly in a private jet to another country. It's not like I am bragging, and I don't know if anyone has still done that."



During the interview, the artist also expressed his gratitude and gave a special mention, saying, "Big shoutouts to that president. Micky shoutouts. Micky is the president's last son."



The revelation about flying in a private jet emerged as Eduwoji discussed the challenges he faced following the success of his popular song 'Yenko Nkoaa.'





