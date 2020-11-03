Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GH Base

I switched to music after I couldn’t make it as a lawyer – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stated that his first dream was to become a top-notch lawyer before switching to music when that dream didn’t materialise.



He said this on Monday, November 2, 2020, when speaking on 3FM’s mid-morning show Urban Blend.



“After school, I wanted to be a lawyer,” he said, adding: “My dad also wanted me to be a lawyer. After school, I told him I wanted to do music for about two years,” he disclosed.



He added that it took him some time to get his music acts together.



“When I started as Bandana, I realised that it was not going well. I was not getting money from shows and my record label too was bad. So, I took some time to rebrand and come again,” Shatta added.



The artiste was formerly known as Bandana in his heydays. Now known as Shatta Wale, he has succeeded in getting a collaboration with some top International artistes like Beyonce, Eminem amongst others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.