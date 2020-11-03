You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 03Article 1098922

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: GH Base

I switched to music after I couldn’t make it as a lawyer – Shatta Wale

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stated that his first dream was to become a top-notch lawyer before switching to music when that dream didn’t materialise.

He said this on Monday, November 2, 2020, when speaking on 3FM’s mid-morning show Urban Blend.

“After school, I wanted to be a lawyer,” he said, adding: “My dad also wanted me to be a lawyer. After school, I told him I wanted to do music for about two years,” he disclosed.

He added that it took him some time to get his music acts together.

“When I started as Bandana, I realised that it was not going well. I was not getting money from shows and my record label too was bad. So, I took some time to rebrand and come again,” Shatta added.

The artiste was formerly known as Bandana in his heydays. Now known as Shatta Wale, he has succeeded in getting a collaboration with some top International artistes like Beyonce, Eminem amongst others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment