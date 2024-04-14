I still can’t forgive myself – Berla Mundi on Dr UN awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster and TV personality, Berla Mundi says she cannot forgive herself for accepting an award from Dr UN.



In response to a post by Dr. UN's new music release on X, Berla claimed that she regretted accepting the fake award from him.



Berla Mundi and other celebrities like Sarkodie, D-Black, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, as well as some government appointees and academics, were awarded by ‘Dr’ Fordjour who claimed to be affiliated with the United Nations in 2020. It later turned out that the awards were an elaborate hoax.



In her post on X, Berla Mundi could not fathom why and how she fell for the awards indicating that she cannot forgive herself.



She also insinuated how happy she was to be recognized by the United Nations that she quoted a verse from the Bible to express her gratitude.



"See how I was smiling, too. That day, I even quoted a bible scripture. Awurade medi nkwasias3m paaaa!!!" She tweeted.



See her posts below:











SS/ ADG