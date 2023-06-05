I started my mansion in 2007; it’s not out of sheer arrogance that I outdoored it – Agya Koo

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo, has expressed that it took a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears to complete his ‘talked about’ mansion, which is currently making waves on social media.



Excerpts of Agya Koo’s newly established mansion which showcases a plush exterior, automated gate, a ‘castle-like’ architecture, and an outdoor pool, among others, have since grabbed the attention of netizens who are either stunned or shared other opinions on it.



But speaking at the launch of the project and also to climax his 54th birthday, Agya Koo said it took him a whooping sixteen years to complete the building.



The popular actor made the disclosure while highlighting that his intentions to outdoor the building isn’t just to show off.



“From my days in acting to music and then Concert Party, I have experienced a lot and listened to a lot. If I decide to launch this building today, it isn’t because I am showing off or I don’t know what to do with my money. The money is even finished. I started building this house in 2007. I always said to myself that no matter what happens, God will make a way. I knew with the help of God, I will be able to finish this house, and true to his words, he never disappointed me,” he told the audience gathered at the launch.



He, however, advised the youth to cultivate the habit of saving, so as to acquire land and also be homeowners someday.



“Try and save. It doesn’t matter how little. Rent is becoming extremely expensive and it will be disastrous if one day, you’re unable to establish a property for yourself. Do something beneficial for your life and future,” he added.



