I stand for truth; I'm not paid to attack celebrities - Tiktoker Time

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian content creator and brand influencer Time has explained why he might not accept an offer to wrongfully attack a celebrity when paid to do so.



In an interview on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, the popular Tiktoker told Paula Amma Broni that he stands for truth.



For this reason, he will not love to denigrate someone's brand.



Although some influential people on social media have admitted to being paid to attack key personalities, Time told GhanaWeb that he is yet to have such an encounter.



"They don't come, they won't come because they feel if they come, I will let the cat out of the bag...my content is not biased. I think that will put them off but they should try and see (laughs)."



He added: "I might end up using their issues as content...I stand for truth. Your content must have some authenticity. I deal with social issues, things that bother people. I couldn't have any personal interest just to go after one particular person."









OPD/BOG